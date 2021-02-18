Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.32

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 11104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 10.4% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,192,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 112,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 453,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 69.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 233,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 95,453 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DBO)

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

