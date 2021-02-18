Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $19.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

