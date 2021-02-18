Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $331.71. 1,713,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,032,666. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $338.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.45.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

