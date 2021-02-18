Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Inter Pipeline (IPPLF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS: IPPLF) recently:

2/12/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

2/11/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Inter Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/11/2021 – Inter Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/11/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $16.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Inter Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $14.00 to $13.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $16.66.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

