Investors Purchase High Volume of Castle Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,142 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,391% compared to the typical daily volume of 86 call options.

In related news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $586,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,353,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,780,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,685 shares of company stock worth $22,254,175. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTL. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $90.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.44 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

