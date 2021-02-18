Investors Purchase High Volume of Verastem Call Options (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,905 call options on the company. This is an increase of 400% compared to the average daily volume of 1,381 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $478.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.72. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 50,000 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Verastem by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Verastem by 15.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Verastem by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 42.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

