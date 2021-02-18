Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 837 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,368% compared to the average volume of 57 call options.

ADV opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $784.35 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $22,243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

