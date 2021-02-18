Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Announces Earnings Results

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%.

NYSE:NVTA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,283. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Invitae has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $61.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $118,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $12,058,280.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,211,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,515,091.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,649 shares of company stock worth $34,197,809 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

