Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Lifted to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was upgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. Invitae has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,004,149.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $118,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 688,649 shares of company stock worth $34,197,809 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invitae by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

