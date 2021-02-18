ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) PT Raised to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) had its target price upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 182.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. Research analysts expect that ION Geophysical will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ION Geophysical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ION Geophysical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,133 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.