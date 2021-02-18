iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the January 14th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,675,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$86.36 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 75,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,341. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $86.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.38.

