iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Increased by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 774,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 217,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,724,000 after acquiring an additional 419,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.53. 5,812,894 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average is $65.03. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

