iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.96

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.96 and last traded at $99.96, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IYY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,201,000 after purchasing an additional 204,436 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,210,000 after buying an additional 133,265 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 235,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after buying an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 92,455 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 48,736 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYY)

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

