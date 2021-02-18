iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,498,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,178,000 after acquiring an additional 513,433 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 517,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 73,691 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,471,000.

IVLU stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,691. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45.

