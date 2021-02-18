iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KXI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $56.85 on Thursday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $58.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.49.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

