iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Purchased by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000.

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $31.11 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

