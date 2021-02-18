iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Raised by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,000 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 11.6% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $58,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.78. 4,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,606. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.10.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

