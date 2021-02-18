iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.14

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.14 and last traded at $33.08, with a volume of 36531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Castellan Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $962,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 95,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,292,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,449 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

