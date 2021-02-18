iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,402,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,639,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,382,000.

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $74.11. 868,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

