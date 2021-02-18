iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Reduced by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,343 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $108,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.71. 952,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,873,289. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

