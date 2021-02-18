iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.50

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 1915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 412.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

About iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

