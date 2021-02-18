iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stake Reduced by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.07. The stock had a trading volume of 712,802 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.55. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

