iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.2% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,666,000 after acquiring an additional 278,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,935,000 after acquiring an additional 126,477 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 958,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,309. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $224.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

