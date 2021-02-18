iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

DVY opened at $104.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.91 and a 200-day moving average of $94.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $106.44.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

