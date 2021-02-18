iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $180.84

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $180.84 and last traded at $180.82, with a volume of 1640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.87 and a 200 day moving average of $164.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

