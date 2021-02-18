iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 1-Year High at $134.85

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $134.85 and last traded at $132.40, with a volume of 169631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.54.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,329 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,602,000 after purchasing an additional 591,910 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,367,000 after purchasing an additional 496,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 769,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 316,965 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IJT)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

