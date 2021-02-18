iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.40

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.40 and last traded at $94.36, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.56.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 322,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after buying an additional 144,742 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,072,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,202,000 after buying an additional 409,435 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

