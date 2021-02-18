iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Reduced by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,963,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,406,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.54. 104,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,261. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

