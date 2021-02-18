IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Stock Price Up 32.1%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP)’s share price rose 32.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 42,298,473 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 16,949,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of IT Tech Packaging to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $33.10 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IT Tech Packaging stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,190 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.92% of IT Tech Packaging worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

