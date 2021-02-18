Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 22,882,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 35,648,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $245.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $25,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corey N. Fishman sold 85,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $147,819.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,453 shares in the company, valued at $704,893.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,152,456 shares of company stock worth $26,163,749 over the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.