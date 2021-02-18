ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ITT were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 32.6% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 13.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 65.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ITT by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after buying an additional 50,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT stock opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $82.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.