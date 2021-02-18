Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI) Stock Price Up 25%

Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI)’s stock price shot up 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,074,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 423,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$4.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) Company Profile (CVE:IVI)

Ivrnet Inc, a software and communications company, develops, hosts, sells, and supports value added business automation software solutions in North America. It offers automated interaction through phone network and the Internet. The company also provides Safepay, a payment card industry (PCI) compliant phone in credit card payments, and PCI compliant online payment solutions.

