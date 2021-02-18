IWG (LON:IWG) Trading Down 2.6%

IWG plc (LON:IWG) dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 350.60 ($4.58) and last traded at GBX 350.80 ($4.58). Approximately 1,125,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,352,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.20 ($4.71).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IWG. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 239 ($3.12) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 239 ($3.12) price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on IWG in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 321.86 ($4.21).

Get IWG alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 340.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 305.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of -35.80.

IWG Company Profile (LON:IWG)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.