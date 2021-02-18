James A. Gray Sells 3,000 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Enova International stock opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENVA shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

