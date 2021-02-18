James River Group (JRVR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $57.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

