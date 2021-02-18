Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,217 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,667 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,737,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 225,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 844,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

