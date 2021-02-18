Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $141,000 in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NLTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

