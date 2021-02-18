Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $1,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $237.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.98 and a 200 day moving average of $198.07. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.45.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $1,339,924.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001 over the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

