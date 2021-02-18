Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 16,371 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 19.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 3.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 421,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STKL shares. TheStreet raised SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on SunOpta in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

SunOpta stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.85 and a beta of 2.02.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

