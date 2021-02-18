Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,919 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

