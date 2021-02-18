Jardine Matheson (LON:JAR) Shares Gap Down to $62.50

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.82), but opened at GBX 57.90 ($0.76). Jardine Matheson shares last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.82), with a volume of 20 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.39. The firm has a market cap of £449.90 million and a PE ratio of -120.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile (LON:JAR)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

