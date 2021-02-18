Jarvis Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.46 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 96.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00061237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00325165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00076143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00082769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00084563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.89 or 0.00447883 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,630.67 or 0.85464099 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

