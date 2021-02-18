Jean X. Hu Sells 10,000 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

