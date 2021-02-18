Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) a €14.00 Price Target

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) received a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ORA. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.38 ($15.74).

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €10.05 ($11.82) on Thursday. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($18.59). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.74.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

