Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $168.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.75 and a 200-day moving average of $119.49. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $178.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 710.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,243,000 after acquiring an additional 837,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,975,000 after acquiring an additional 813,746 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

