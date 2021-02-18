Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. in a research report issued on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

DKILY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

