Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.82.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$25.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$4.71 and a one year high of C$27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.91 billion and a PE ratio of -58.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.28.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

