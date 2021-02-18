Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $210.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.57.

BFAM stock traded down $10.65 on Thursday, hitting $169.09. 1,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,122. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $182.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.30 and a 200-day moving average of $154.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $480,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,654,094.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,722. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

