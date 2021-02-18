Jefferies Financial Group Boosts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $475.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RingCentral from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $431.17.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $420.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.77 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total transaction of $944,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,354 shares of company stock valued at $66,975,975. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 64.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 43.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

