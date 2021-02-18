Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ING Groep in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

ING has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE ING opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

